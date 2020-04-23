Supreme Court Snares Maui Fine for Sewage Disposal

Hana in Maui, Hawaii. (Chris Marshall / CNS)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Applying a different standard than was used in the Ninth Circuit, the Supreme Court ordered a new hearing in a case that says Hawaii’s Maui County polluted the Pacific by releasing treated sewage without a permit.

Maui’s wastewater-treatment facilities pump roughly 4 million gallons of treated sewage each day into the ground in four wells, but the Pacific Ocean lies just a half-mile away. Eventually the sewage makes it way there through groundwater.

Environmental groups sued the county under the Clean Water Act, pointing to a provision of the law that requires an EPA permit for any addition of a pollutant into “navigable waters.” Setting the stage for millions in fines, a federal judge awarded the environmental groups summary judgment, saying Maui’s sewage-treatment process was functionally equivalent to discharging pollutants into navigable water.

Maui brought its case to Washington after the Ninth Circuit affirmed. Though a majority of the Supreme Court backed the permit standard Thursday, they did so on a different standard than was applied by the lower court.

This story is developing…

