Supreme Court Slams Brakes on FTC Legal Options

A race car driver convicted of payday fraud did a victory lap on Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Federal Trade Commission does not have the right to pursue monetary damages through injunctive relief.

The U.S. Supreme Court. (Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Overturning a nearly $1.3 billion judgment against a race car driver convicted of payday fraud, the Supreme Court on Thursday took away what the Federal Trade Commission has called “one of its most important and effective enforcement tools.”

The FTC has relied on said tool to recoup billions of dollars over the past decade, but Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the unanimous court this morning that federal law does not authorize it to seek, or a federal court to order, restitution or disgorgement of profits.

Breyer noted that the commission has already asked Congress to expand its remedial authority under the Federal Trade Commission Act.

The appeal stems from charges that Scott Tucker of Leawood, Kansas, used his payday loan companies AMG Capital Management to deceive consumers across the United States, illegally charging roughly 4.5 million undisclosed and inflated fees.

About $500 million has been given back to victims so far, but Tucker’s attorney Michael Pattillo told the high court in January oral arguments that the order to restore money to Tucker’s victims was faultily premised on Section 13B of the Federal Trade Commission Act.

Prosecutors say Tucker, a former American Le Mans Series champion, used proceeds from the lending business to finance a professional auto racing team. In a separate criminal case, Tucker was sentenced in 2018 to more than 16 years in prison on fraud and other charges.

Paul C. Ray, a Las Vegas-based attorney for Tucker, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story is developing…