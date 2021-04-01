Supreme Court Rules for Georgia in Water Fight With Florida

The high court unanimously ruled that Florida didn’t prove Georgia’s overconsumption of water caused the collapse of the Sunshine State’s oyster fisheries.

Oyster harvesters set out early in the Florida Panhandle’s Apalachicola Bay in 2016. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

(CN) — In a unanimous decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to grant Florida’s request for a decree limiting Georgia’s use of water from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, putting an end to a decades-long fight between the states over water centered on their respective fishing and agricultural industries.

In a 9-page opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied Florida’s request for a decree that would have capped Georgia’s water consumption and rejected arguments that the Peach State uses more than its fair share of water.

During oral arguments in February, an attorney for Florida told the court that Georgia’s “unrestrained” water usage, combined with droughts and climate change, wreaked havoc on the Apalachicola Bay oyster industry and caused its 2012 collapse. The Sunshine State requested water usage limits so more freshwater could flow to the bay, hopefully boosting the oyster harvest.

This story is developing…