Supreme Court Lets Physicist Hurdle Disclosure Bar for Investment Suit

WASHINGTON (CN) — Holding open the fiduciary-duty doors, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that participants in corporate retirement accounts can bring suits for account mismanagement if they don’t remember reading the required disclosures.

The case stems from a suit Christopher Sulyma brought against Intel in 2015, five years after he took a job there and enrolled in a couple of the company’s retirement plans.

A doctor of experimental physics, Sulyma told the court that his money had been put into the wrong mix of investments and that plan participants wre kept in the dark about decision making.

The retirement fund argued meanwhile that Sulyma had missed the three-year statute of limitations for filing suit under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

It said Sulyma received numerous emails about his plans and had access to a trove of information that would have revealed to him how his money was being invested early enough to have brought a timely claim.

A federal judge initially sided with Intel, but the Ninth Circuit reversed, holding that, because Sulyma had testified he did not remember reading the disclosures he received, there was enough dispute over relevant facts to prevent the court from deciding the issue on summary judgment.

“The question here is whether a plaintiff necessarily has ‘actual knowledge’ of the information contained in disclosures that he receives but does not read or cannot recall reading,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court Wednesday. “We hold that he does not and therefore affirm.”

This story is developing…