Supreme Court left in the cold as Congress takes up mantle to uphold rights 

WASHINGTON (CN) — Only months after Justice Clarence Thomas suggested protections for same-sex marriage could be erased by the high court’s conservative majority, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers have passed legislation to give it federal protection. This move signaled the Supreme Court’s reluctance to play its role in our democratic system and the further degradation of its authority.

The Supreme Court holds neither the purse nor the sword; its real power comes from public acceptance of its role as the final arbiter of the law. If it fails to uphold the promise of equal justice under law and the guardian of the Constitution, questions emerge about its legitimacy as an institution in the U.S. democratic system.

Court watchers have speculated about the court’s legitimacy in recent years after political hardball from Republicans gave the conservatives a supermajority. The worry was the high court had become, not an arbiter of the law, but just another group of partisans enforcing their policy preferences on the country.

When the court threw out the federal right to abortion this summer, the court’s role as a protector of essential rights under the Constitution was thrown into question. Not only did the ruling change the landscape for reproductive rights, but its rationale endangered a slew of other federally recognized rights. To reinforce those worries, Thomas spelled out danger for the right to contraception, same-sex consensual relations and same-sex marriage.

Lawmakers saw the opening and jumped into it. With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act by the House and Senate, Congress has preemptively rebuked interest from the justices in reviewing protections for same-sex marriage.

“The fact that Congress — which has had a hard time legislating in controversial areas — did in fact pass the same-sex marriage bill, which is designed to respond to something the court hasn't done yet, is in fact quite significant,” Frederick Lawrence, a distinguished lecturer at Georgetown Law, said in a phone interview. “I think there is an attitude among members of Congress that the court may be undercutting rights and so they have to weigh in in advance in case the court does that.”

In the case of abortion, the high court has seemed to welcome the delegation of their authority. But in other areas, this seems not to be the case.

“The court’s really inconsistent, for example, it pushed abortion to the states, but it took away the state's discretion to enact gun control and took that for itself,” Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and Georgetown Law, said in a phone interview. “So I think it's picking and choosing.”

This at times inconsistent application of when the court should or shouldn’t weigh in on federally recognized rights could result in problems for the court outside of calls of partisanship. If the court delegates its authority sometimes, how is it supposed to rein in that authority elsewhere?

The court’s legitimacy isn’t something that can be thrown away with one ruling or one act from Congress. Yet at opportunities to show the public that it seriously considers the threats to its reputation, the court has been apathetic at best.

“I think the court is reluctant to take this issue on in a full and frank manner, and that is going to continue to contribute to questions about legitimacy,” Lawrence said.

Last month, The New York Times published an investigation revealing a conservative influence campaign targeted at conservative justices. The article claims this scheme resulted in Justice Samuel Alito leaking details of an unreleased opinion.