Supreme Court Finds Foreign Third Parties Can Force Arbitration

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that an international compact does not prevent foreign companies from compelling arbitration when one of the parties in a dispute is not a signatory to the agreement.

The tangled arbitration dispute concerns several U.S. and foreign countries and the requirements of the so-called New York Convention, an international pact that requires the United States and 159 other countries to enforce arbitration agreements struck between companies in other member states.

The U.S Supreme Court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

GE Energy Power Conversion France sought to compel arbitration in Alabama federal court after being sued by Outokumpu Stainless USA, the U.S. subsidiary of a large stainless steel producer based in Finland.

Outokumpu’s predecessor had agreed to a deal for a French company now known as Fives ST Corp. to help build three stainless steel production mills in Alabama and Fives subcontracted work to GE Energy Power Conversion France. One of the motors GE Energy Power Conversion France installed failed, spurring the suit.

A district court allowed GE France to compel arbitration, but the 11th Circuit reversed because GE France was not part of the arbitration agreement in the contracts between Fives and Outokumpu.

