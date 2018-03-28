Supreme Court Carves Out Appeal in Consolidated Family Feud

WASHINGTON (CN) – Advancing an appeal in a sibling squabble with as many branches as their family tree, the Supreme Court clarified the caselaw Tuesday on consolidated cases.

The dispute before the court hinged on whether Samuel Hall’s pending case against his sister, Elsa Hall, stripped the Third Circuit of jurisdiction to hear Elsa’s appeal of a second case where she acts as trustee of their late mother’s trust.

Because the cases were consolidated before trial, Samuel said their appeals would have to be kept together as well.

Disagreeing Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court poked fun at Samuel’s argument that consolidation “make[s] two one, like marriage.”

“However dear to each other, spouses would be surprised to hear that their union extends beyond the metaphysical,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the unanimous court. “This is not a plain meaning case.”

The term consolidate can mean a complete merger, Roberts noted, but he said it can also signify the joining together of “discrete units without causing them to lose their independent character.”

Roberts cited the United States as one example, as well as the phrase “She consolidated her books” — noting that the latter “hardly suggests that the ‘books’ became ‘book.’”

The 16-page ruling emphasizes that the ruling is a narrow one.

“None of this means that district courts may not consolidate cases for ‘all purposes’ in appropriate circumstances,” Roberts wrote. “District courts enjoy substantial discretion in deciding whether and to what extent to consolidate cases. What our decision does mean is that constituent cases retain their separate identities at least to the extent that a final decision in one is immediately appealable by the losing party.”

Before her death, family matriarch Ethlyn Hall was the first to take the family affair to court in 2011, suing her son, Samuel, and his law firm over their handling of her affairs.

Elsa stepped in as plaintiff in that trustee case when Ethlyn died. Samuel filed counterclaims but also filed a new complaint to bring individual claims against Elsa, since she was acting as Ethlyn’s trustee in the first case.

Both cases were soon consolidated in U.S. District Court, but Samuel’s counterclaims in the trust case were dismissed on the eve of trial.

Samuel prevailed in both his individual case and the trust case, but the District Court granted Elsa a new trial in the individual case, blocking Samuel from collecting the $2 million in damages he was awarded.

When Elsa tried to appeal the judgment in trust case meanwhile, Samuel persuaded the Third Circuit that it lacked jurisdiction since his claims against Elsa in the individual case remained unresolved.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court reversed.

