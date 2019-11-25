Supreme Court Blocks Disclosure of Trump Financial Records

WASHINGTON (CN) – The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to temporarily block a lower court order granting Congress access to years of President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The ruling from the high court issued Monday evening gives Trump’s personal attorneys until Dec. 5 to formally ask the justices to take up the case. If the justices agree to hear the dispute, the stay would last until the court issues its final decision in the case.

If the court declines to hear the case, the stay will terminate and the lower court order would take effect, granting Congress access to the documents.

The fight is one of two currently at the Supreme Court over attempts to get access to Trump’s personal and corporate financial documents through Mazars USA, his longtime accounting firm. Trump has already asked the court to take up a ruling from the Second Circuit that upheld a grand jury subpoena from a Manhattan prosecutor seeking the same documents.

Monday’s stay covers a D.C. Circuit ruling from this month that left in place a decision of a three-judge panel finding a subpoena the House Oversight Committee sent Mazars is valid.

After Trump’s attorneys asked the high court to delay the D.C. Circuit’s ruling on Nov. 15, the justices ordered a short-term pause to allow more briefing in the closely watched appeal.

As usual, the court did not explain its reason for granting the stay.

Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow did not immediately return a request for comment sent after business hours on Monday evening.