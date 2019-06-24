Supreme Court Backs Release of Food Stamp Data

WASHINGTON (CN) — South Dakota journalists won their bid Monday for the Supreme Court to let them access data on food stamps under the Freedom of Information Act.

The case argued in April involved a FOIA exemption that protects “trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential.”

Argus Leader Media initiated the dispute in 2011 when it asked the government for information on retailers that participate in the food stamps program.

Though the U.S. Department of Agriculture refused, saying records on sales at individual stores qualified as confidential commercial information, a federal judge reversed, and the Eighth Circuit affirmed.

The ruling hinged on four-decade-old precedent from the case National Parks & Conservation Association v. Morton, which says information cannot fall under the protective exemption unless its release is likely to cause serious competitive harm.

Reversing that decision 6-3 on Monday, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority that the “competitive harm” requirement is inconsistent with the terms of the statute.

Justice Elena Kagan joined the conservative side of the court for the ruling, with her three liberal colleagues dissenting.

This story is developing…