Supreme Court Adds 11 New Cases to Calendar

WASHINGTON (CN) – Taking up 11 new cases Friday on its way into summer hiatus, the Supreme Court stoked political passions this morning with the addition of cases about school choice and immigrant rights.

Less conspicuously but still of legal interest, several of the other cases added to the calendar Friday tackle issues including trademark law, discrimination and the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Courthouse News takes a look at these seven cases below.

Thole v. U.S. Bank NA

Though lead plaintiffs James Thole and Sherry Smith claim that fiduciary breaches by U.S. Bank caused $750 million in losses to their pension plan, a federal judge dismissed their class action after determining that the plan would have to face a risk of default to cause actual financial harm.

The Eighth Circuit affirmed, but Thole and Smith claim in their petition for certiorari that this holding conflicts with the decisions of sister circuits as well as Labor Department policy.

Thole and Smith want the Supreme Court to decide whether an ERISA plan participant or beneficiary must demonstrate individual financial loss, or that such loss is imminent, to seek injunctive relief against fiduciary misconduct or to seek restoration of plan losses caused by fiduciary breach.

Stris and Maher represents the plan participants, while U.S. Bank is represented by Dorsey & Whitney and Morrison & Foerster.

Per it custom, the Supreme Court did not issue any statement Friday in taking up the case. They did note, however, that they want the parties to also brief and argue whether the petitioners have demonstrated Article III standing.

Babb v. U.S. Bank NA

Noris Babb is a Florida pharmacist who says gender discrimination by the Bay Pines Veteran Affairs Medical Center cost her at a chance at career advancement and a higher salary.

She seeks a reversal from the Supreme Court after the 11th Circuit affirmed dismissal of her claims. In Babb’s petition, filed by the law firms Latham & Watkins and Merkle & Magri, she notes that federal employees filing claims under Title VII and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act “face inexplicably differing standards of proof depending on where they file.”

In taking up the case, the Supreme Court notes that ADEA’s federal-sector provision “provides that personnel actions affecting agency employees aged 40 years or older shall be made free from any “discrimination based on age.” The court said it will decide whtehr this “requires a plaintiff to prove that age was a but-for cause of the challenged personnel action.”

This story is developing…