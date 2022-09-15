Thursday, September 15, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Summary judgment, take two

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana, “to prevent manifest injustice,” reconsidered his previous ruling in favor of an insurer that was sued by a truck driver following an insurance dispute arising from a car collision. “The court’s prior decision rests on an underdeveloped area of law from which there is little state court guidance,” and relied on a misunderstanding of Louisiana Supreme Court precedent.

/ September 15, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...