Suing boss and union

LAFAYETTE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana permits a Morton Salt employee’s lawsuit against both his employer and his union to proceed on his claims that he was fired in retaliation for making a safety complaint. He adequately argued that the union failed to fairly represent him.

/ August 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

