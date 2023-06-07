Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Sued by Hank Jr.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Country singer Hank Williams Jr. sued a Florida plastic surgeon for wrongful death in state court after his wife died from a collapsed lung that occurred during a cosmetic procedure.

