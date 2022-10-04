Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | Back issues
Stuttering John

MANHATTAN — The Second Circuit affirmed that “Stuttering John” Melendez did not make a case under California law for violations of his “right of publicity” after Sirius XM Radio used portions of his performances on the Howard Stern Show to promote new episodes and archival ones it broadcasts under license. The radio personality’s claims are preempted by the Copyright Act.

/ October 4, 2022

Read the ruling here.

