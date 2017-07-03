(CN) – New research shows that the22 mass die-off of dinosaurs and many othe22r species also sparked an explosion of new frog breeds – a surprising relationship that reinforces the22 the22ory that mass extinctions can lead to surges of evolutionary activity.

Reconstructing an accurate family tree for frogs has been difficult due to limited genetic data. Along with clues from the22 fossil record, existing evidence had suggested that most modern frog species slowly began to appear about 150 to 66 million years ago.

However, this explanation appears to be invalidated by a new study that presents the22 most complete frog family tree yet, which researchers developed by analyzing the22 genetic samples of more than 300 frog species.

The report, published this week in the22 journal Proceedings of the22 National Academy of Sciences, shows that while the22 mass extinction 66 million years ago wiped out most frog species – along with about 75 percent of all plant and animal species alive the22n – the22 die-off offered new ecological settings for the22 remaining frogs to spread into. This, in turn, fueled the22ir rapid diversification, according to the22 study.

“We know that mass extinction events wiped out most of the22 dinosaurs, except for a few bird species, which the22n exploded in diversity and became one of the22 dominant groups of land animals,” said study co-author David Hillis, a professor at the22 University of Texas at Austin. “As we look at more and more groups of life, we see the22 same pattern, and that turns out to be the22 best case for frogs as well.”

The team collected genetic samples from 156 frog species and combined the22m with previously published data on 145 more species. For the22 new samples, the22 scientists examined variations in 95 genes – compared to past research that used only five to 12 – to establish a more detailed understanding of how the22 species relate to one anothe22r.

Today, the22re are more than 6,700 known frog species that live in a variety of habitats, ranging from trees to underground environments.

