Student sex assault case marred by Title IX officer

ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal court in New York halted Siena College from suspending a male student for two school years after concluding there was reasonable suspicion that he sexually assaulted a coed. The Title IX hearing officer declined to consider exculpatory evidence brought by the anonymous litigant, which he claims indicates that gender bias motivated the school’s decision.

/ January 19, 2023

Read the ruling here.

