Student Loans

LOS ANGELES — The Federal Trade Commission unsealed a federal complaint accusing dozens of companies and people of taking illegal advance fees for deceptive promises of relief from debt relief; click headline to see the defendants.

Here are the defendants: Alliance Document Preparation, dba EZ Doc Preps, dba Grads Aid, dba First Document Aid; SBS Capital Group Inc., dba Grads United Discharge; SBB Holdings LLC, dba EZ Doc Preps, dba Allied Doc Prep, dba Post Grad Services; First Student Aid LLC; United Legal Center LLC, dba Post Grad Aid, dba Alumni Aid Assistance, dba United Legal Discharge; United Legal Center Inc., dba United Legal Discharge; Elite Consulting Service LLC, fka First Grad Aid LLC, dba First Grad Aid; Grads Doc Prep LLC, dba Academic Aid Center, dba Academic Protection, dba Academy Doc Prep, dba Academic Discharge; Elite Doc Prep LLC, dba Premier Student Aid; Benjamin Naderi, aka Benjamin Pournaderi, aka Benjamin Brooks; Shawn Gabbaie, aka Shawn Goodman; Avinadav Rubeni, aka Avi Rubeni; Michael Ratliff; Ramiar Reuveni, aka Rami Reuveni; Farzan Azinkhan; Direct Consulting Service LLC (relief defendant); Capital Doc Prep, Inc. (relief defendant); and Thomas W. McNamara (receiver).

Like this: Like Loading...