Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Student loan plan

TOPEKA, Kan. — Libertarian think tank The Cato Institute claims in Kansas federal court that President Joe Biden lacks authority to wipe out a half-trillion dollars of student loan debt unilaterally, which it argues can only be done by Congress.

/ October 19, 2022

Click here to read the complaint.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...