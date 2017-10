LOS ANGELES — M and T Financial Group dba Student Debt Relief Group and many other guises are the latest to be accused of student-loan fraud by the Federal Trade Commission.

Named as defendants to the federal complaint are M and T Financial Group, dba StuDebt, Student Debt Relief Group, SDRG, Student Loan Relief Counselors, SLRC, and Capital Advocates Group, dba Studebt Inc., dba Student Debt Relief Group, dba SDRG, dba Student Loan Relief Counselors, dba SLRC, dba Capital Advocates Group; American Counseling Center Corp., also dba StuDebt, Student Debt Relief Group, SDRG, Student Loan Relief Counselors, SLRC, and Capital Advocates Group, dba Studebt Inc., aka Student Debt Relief Group, dba SDRG, dba Student Loan Relief Counselors, dba SLRC, dba Capital Advocates Group; Salar Tahour; and Robb Evans (receiver).

In a second federal lawsuit, also in Los Angeles, the FTC sued A1 Docprep Inc.; Stream Lined Marketing, dba Project Uplift Students, dba Project Uplift America; Bloom Law Group PC, dba Home Shield Network, dba Keep Your Home USA; Homan Ardalan; and Robb Evans & Associates LLC (receiver).

