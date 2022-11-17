Thursday, November 17, 2022 | Back issues
Student debt dischargement

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California approved a $6 billion settlement between the Department of Education and a class of student loan borrowers who say that the federal government had unlawfully delayed the processing, or wrongly denied, their applications for loan dischargement. The approved settlement will forgive their debt.

/ November 17, 2022

Read the ruling here.

