SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California preliminarily approved a settlement in a class action brought by students who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges and claim Education Secretary Betsy DeVos damaged their credit by halting decision-making on their borrower defense applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Department of Education will decide claims and notify borrowers within 18 months and will provide a credit for any interest accrued in the meantime.