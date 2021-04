TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An appeals court in Florida ruled against a transgender woman who claimed her civil rights were violated when she was asked to move tables at a “ladies only” male strip show because the dancers were afraid she would touch them during the performance. The court ruled the performers’ legal rights of personal privacy prevailed over the woman’s “apparent claim of an unfettered legal right to subject the performers to unwanted touching.”

