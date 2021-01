RICHMOND, Va. — Officers had “reasonable suspicion” to conduct a strip search of a prison visitor, because she adjusted her clothing in such a way that it looked like she was reaching into her pants, the Fourth Circuit ruled. The woman says she was “bawling” and “didn’t understand what was going on” when she consented to the search, which included an inspection of her tampon. The officers who searched her did not find any contraband on her.

