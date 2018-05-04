Strike Threat

SACRAMENTO — The California Public Employment Relations Board seeks an injunction against “essential employees” at five University of California hospitals who are threatening a 3-day strike and 2-day sympathy strike to support custodial workers, who rejected a 3 percent pay raise; click headline to see the parties in superior court.

Here are the parties: Public Employment Relations Board v. American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees Local 3299 (representing primarily custodial workers); University Professional & Technical Employees Communication Workers of America Local 9119; California Nurses Association; and real party in interest Regents of the University of California.

