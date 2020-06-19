Strict Tennessee Bill Splits Anti-Abortion Activists

The Tennessee Capitol Building in Nashville. (Photo via Kaldari/Wikipedia Commons)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CN) — In the early morning hours Friday, the Tennessee General Assembly passed strict abortion legislation that has divided anti-abortion activists who disagree over how legislation should be written and strategies that would place the matter before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bill is designed to be separable. Should the legislation’s provisions prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected be struck down, other sections – such as requiring abortion providers to perform an ultrasound before the procedure – are designed to still stand.

The measure passed during a late-night session that lawmakers had said earlier was dedicated to passing a budget and coronavirus-related measures. The abortion legislation is backed by Governor Bill Lee, a Republican.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said Tennessee lawmakers knew the bill was unconstitutional but still passed it at a time when the public is not allowed into the statehouse.

“It is a disgrace that in the face of a true public health crisis, Tennessee politicians wasted their time with this last-minute move to attack abortion access before closing up shop this session,” Johnson said.

Calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s theories surrounding the 14th Amendment “flawed,” the 39-page bill also prohibits abortion if there is a viable pregnancy, defined as an increase of the hormone HCG, which is measured in many pregnancy tests. Performing a prohibited abortion would be a Class C felony or Class A misdemeanor.

Lawmakers in the House voted 70-20 to pass the bill and the Senate passed the legislation 23-5.

But the measure received mixed reactions from anti-abortion activists. The Family Action Council of Tennessee, which advocates for socially conservative laws in the state, took to Twitter to say the bill relied on dubious legal theories, despite the advice lawmakers received.

For instance, the idea a piece of legislation can be segregable was rejected by the Supreme Court four years ago, FACT wrote, and Kentucky’s 15-week ban on dilation and evacuation abortion was struck down just weeks ago.

“It is important for the #prolife community to understand that we lost,” the group wrote. “Amid all of the applause and legislators that will pat themselves on the back leading up to an election, we lost. We worked vigorously to defend life here in TN. And we lost. Politics won.”

Furthermore, FACT said few anti-abortion organizations supported the law. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Mathew Staver, founder of the Florida-based Liberty Counsel, said Tennessee’s legislation could become a model for other states because of the severability of the law, which restricts abortion at several gestational periods.

“If it gets struck down, they don’t have to come back in session again, pass another one and test a different time of gestation,” Staver said by phone. “It can simply be peeled off and continue without having to re-pass it. So it’s really multiple options through the gestational period in one bill.”

Liberty Counsel, which is representing a couple counties in Indiana over their nativity displays, told Tennessee lawmakers it would defend the abortion bill during a session studying the legislation in August.

Staver said the offer still stands, even though the state has not reached out since then.

Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, vowed to make good on the organization’s promise to sue the state over the legislation she says is unconstitutional and effectively bans abortion in the state.

“Lawmakers used this measure in a game of political maneuvering to pass the state budget – pushing it through without regard for the actual Tennesseans who will be denied access to the care they need, including abortion,” Weinberg said in a statement.

In a statement, Governor Lee thanked members of the legislature for passing “the strongest pro-life law in our state’s history.”