Stossel anti-SLAPPed

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California federal judge dismissed John Stossel’s defamation lawsuit against Facebook and two fact-checking websites after his social media videos were flagged for missing context and being partly false. The fact-checkers’ statements are protected under the anti-SLAPP statute, concern an issue of public interest and were not shown to be “false statements of objective fact.”

/ October 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

