Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of Man She Says Threatened Her

(CN) – Adult film star Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch Tuesday of the man she claims threatened her if she didn’t keep her alleged sexual affair with President Donald Trump under wraps.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared on ABC’s “The View” to release the sketch of the man who she says approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 and warned her to keep quiet about her affair with Trump, who at the time hosted “The Apprentice.” The man also allegedly made comments about her infant daughter, who was with her at the time.

Her attorney Michael Avenatti said there is a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the man in the sketch. “Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com,” he said on Twitter.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” Daniels told Anderson Cooper on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last month. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

The notes at the top of the sketch say the man is between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, is in his 30s or early 40s, and has a lean yet fit build.

In March, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had “no knowledge” of the incident.

Brent Blakely, an attorney for Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, has denied that Cohen had any involvement or awareness of the 2011 incident.

Daniels released the image a day after she attended a federal court hearing in New York in which a judge partially denied Trump’s attorneys the chance of having first glance over documents federal agents seized last week in a raid of Cohen’s office, home and hotel in New York City.

U.S District Judge Kimba Wood said she will allow prosecutors to search through the trove of documents to make an initial determination on the number of documents it believes are protected from the scope of its investigation by attorney-client privilege.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 by Cohen as part of a hush agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen is under criminal investigation for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Daniels accused Cohen of defamation and amended her lawsuit against Trump. The lawsuit claims Cohen defamed Daniels by suggesting she is lying about her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

She has asked U.S. District Judge James Otero in California to nullify the nondisclosure contract she signed due to the absence of Trump’s signature.

The White House and Trump have denied that the affair took place.

Daniels said she never reported the Las Vegas threat incident to police but said she would be able to recognize the man right away.

Forensic artist Lois Gibson was hired by Avenatti to produce the composite sketch. According to Gibson’s bio, she has helped law enforcement identify 700 criminals with her sketches.

