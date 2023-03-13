Storage war

When behemoths clash, all we can do is look on with awe. Or we can make fun of them....

Courthouse News columnist; racehorse owner and breeder; one of those guys who always got picked last.

I suppose I’m easily entertained but I do love watching two bullies taking each other on. You can’t root for either one but the spectacle is so much fun.

I think this is why all those "Housewives: shows are so popular.

Anyhow, you may not agree that the principals in the tale I’m about to describe are bullies, but both sides are definitely doing the wrong thing. At least I think so.

Here are the facts: the national law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP last week filed a lawsuit on its own behalf against a document storage company called GRM Information Management Services Inc. for supposedly breaching a contract by not returning the law firm’s documents quickly enough.

The numbers are impressive — or at least they are for someone like me who’s never worked in a Big Law firm. Bryan Cave wants 300,000 cubic feet of records back since it terminated its storage agreement because they couldn’t agree on renewal terms.

Three hundred thousand cubic feet of stuff in storage sounds like someone’s got a hoarding problem to me, but maybe this is normal. I don’t know. I’m pretty sure no one is reading all this stuff.

The complaint says that “the industry standard rate of storage removal at information management companies ranges from two hundred to five hundred cubic feet of storage per day in each location.”

GRM, according to the suit, says it’s only going to release 500 feet of documents per day total (rather than 500 per location). The result, Bryan Cave claims, turns an 11-month process into a 34-month process and will cost the firm $775,000.

The fun stuff is in the exhibits.

This is from a letter from a Bryan Cave partner to GRM: “If we are unable to resolve this issue, we are prepared to seek the assistance of the courts. As we are sure you realize, such action would be at no cost to us, as we would use our own lawyers to handle the litigation.”

Classic legal bullying. “It’d be a shame if something happened to your nice bank account while doing battle with us in court….”

Also not true — those lawyers handling the litigation wouldn’t exactly be piling up billable hours. I don’t know whether GRM realized this, but it didn’t budge. A letter in response from GRM’s general counsel points out that section 21.b of their contract “clearly states” that it is only obligated to return a minimum 500 cubic feet per day.

A minimum, not a maximum.

There was also a nice little dig: “As a sophisticated, large, preeminent law firm, with many accomplished attorneys on staff, BCLP was in a position to provide alternative language regarding the release of records at the time the contract was negotiated.”

Classic business bullying: “This is all your own fault, you dumb schmuck. Don’t blame me….”

The contract was also attached to the lawsuit. Section 21.b does say that. And then there’s section 21.f.(ii) that says GRM can keep charging for the storage that hasn’t been removed.

You can see why Bryan Cave might be annoyed by this. GRM doesn’t exactly have an incentive to move quickly.

I don’t have a rooting interest here, but I do have advice for both sides.

GRM: Run an ad campaign touting a limited-time discount storage rate for the space that’s opening up because a certain client is leaving. You fill the open space quickly and you can raise the rate later. Also, somewhere in the press release or ads, you might mention the space is available because a certain client couldn’t read its own contract. Your opponent misses out on the discount and looks bad.

This will annoy the heck out of your opponent.

Bryan Cave: Don’t waste your time and not-really-no-cost lawyers on a lawsuit. Just put out a press release or get someone to write a news story about how badly you’ve been treated by this unhelpful storage company that your fellow firms should avoid.

This will annoy the heck out of your opponent.