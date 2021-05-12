Stopped at the Border

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit dismissed negligence, false imprisonment and other claims brought by a Mexican resident who was detained for 40 days under suspicion of trafficking drugs after passing through a border checkpoint while on a shopping trip in Arizona with his family. Lab tests of his car’s windshield wiper fluid and an inspection of his vehicle did not reveal any drugs, and the charges against him were dropped, but the “discretionary-function exception” applies to the man’s claims.

