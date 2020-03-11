Stocks Dive as Coronavirus Fears Wipe Out Market Rally

MANHATTAN (CN) — Volatility on Wall Street continued Wednesday as the mobilization of the National Guard in New York City’s suburbs and increasing unease among leading companies spurred on fears about the spread of coronavirus.

After somewhat of a resurgence the day before, stocks quickly dropped 3% within minutes of markets opening on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped almost 1,000 points within 20 minutes of the morning bell, erasing much of the gains it had made a day earlier. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw decreases in the opening 20 minutes of trading, dropping about 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

The decreases continued throughout the morning, with the Dow nearing a 3.8% drop by 11 a.m., and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling more than 3% since the morning bell.

The fall follows a turbulent two days in the market. Monday’s stock market saw the sharpest drop in U.S. stock markets since the 2008 financial crisis, falling 7% in early morning trading that day before a circuit breaker temporarily halted trading.

The plunge was attributed mainly to the spreading COVID-19 coronavirus, which has affected nearly 120,000 worldwide and more than 1,000 in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 4,300 have died globally from the virus, 29 in the United States, data show.

On Tuesday markets did better ending the day up 4.8%.

Shortly after the markets opened Wednesday, President Trump called an emergency meeting with leading health officials and banking executives to address the crisis, telling Congress to cut short their own meetings with experts.

The administration has reportedly been putting together a stimulus plan to counter the economic effects of the virus. On Tuesday, President Trump had announced plans to boost the airline and cruise industries, which has helped shares at companies like American Airlines and Carnival stay somewhat above water. Despite these moves, leading airline companies have said they will not provide guidance for their fiscal year due to the virus’s effects on travel.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank announced it would cut interest rates by half a percentage point, while the New York Federal Reserve Bank announced daily infusions of $50 billion to $150 billion to help ease liquidity fears. The Bank of England also cut its key lending rate by half a percentage point to boost liquidity and improve investor confidence.

The White House also has plans to issue a temporary payroll tax holiday to help companies, while also pushing back the tax-filing deadline to help individuals.

Still, many investors expect the carnage to continue. David Kostin, Goldman Sachs’ top U.S. stock strategist, said in an investor note Wednesday that a rebound may occur later in the year but for now, “we believe that the S&P bull market will soon end.”

“Both the economy and the financial economy are exhibiting acute signs of stress,” he warned investors.

Other countries also have a dimmer view of the virus and its impact on the world economy. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that she expects as much as two-thirds of her country to be infected with coronavirus.

At 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Trump said his administration has handled the crisis effectively. “Our team is doing a great job with CoronaVirus!” the president wrote.