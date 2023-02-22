Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Steve Bannon sued by his own lawyers

MANHATTAN — The law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron claims in court that Steve Bannon owes $480,000 for legal bills stemming from his fight against a subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

/ February 21, 2023

Read the complaint.

