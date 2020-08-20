Steve Bannon Indicted With Others on Border-Wall Scheme

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon pauses prior to a 2019 interview in Paris. Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.” (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was indicted Thursday on federal charges that he defrauded supporters of a $25 million campaign to build a wall on the U.S. southern border.

Other executives of the We Build the Wall charity — Brian Kolfage, a U.S. Air Force veteran; Andy Badolato; and Timothy Shea — also face charges.

“To induce donors to donate to the campaign, Kolfage and Bannon — each of whom, as detailed herein, exerted significant control over We Build the Wall — repeatedly and falsely assured the public that Kolfage would ‘not take a penny in salary or compensation’ and that “100% of the funds raised … will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose’ because, as Bannon publicly stated, ‘we’re a volunteer organization,’” according to the indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

“Those representations were false,” it continues.

The four men have been charged with two conspiracy counts: one to commit wire fraud and another to commit money laundering.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said the men defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in this scheme, on the pretense that the money would be spent on construction.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” Strauss said.

Authorities say that all four men were arrested this morning.

This story is developing …