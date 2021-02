SAN FRANCISCO — An appeals court in California upheld the 2018 removal of a 124-year-old statue — depicting a cowboy and Catholic priest standing over a fallen Native American — in San Francisco’s Civic Center . The plaintiffs claimed the statue’s removal in the early morning hours the day after a city board approved it was illegal, but the court ruled they can use the “electoral process as a means to continue advocating for their point of view.”

