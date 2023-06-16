State senator privacy

Friday, June 16, 2023
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court affirmed the release of video and other records of a traffic stop which resulted in misdemeanor obstruction charges against a state senator, finding his privacy was outweighed by the merits of public disclosure.

