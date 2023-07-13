Star colder than a campfire still emitting radio waves

Scientists say a brown dwarf star in Earth's cosmic backyard is the coldest yet discovered that's still capable of emitting radio waves.

(CN) — An Australian-led team of scientists announced Thursday they have detected radio emissions from a star with a surface so cold it can't even melt a soda can.

The star, an "ultracool" brown dwarf designated T8 Dwarf WISE J062309.94−045624.6 and located some 37 light-years from Earth, burns at an estimated 800 degrees Fahrenheit. That's below the melting point of aluminum and colder than the base of an average campfire, which often burns upward of 900 degrees. And it isn't the coldest star ever found; that honor goes to a brown dwarf star seven light-years away which only "heats" up to about 8 degrees Fahrenheit on a good day. But it is the coldest star yet found to emit radio waves.

“It’s very rare to find ultracool brown dwarf stars like this producing radio emission," Kovi Rose, lead author of the research on T8 Dwarf WISE's radio emissions, and currently a doctoral student at the University of Sydney's School of Physics, said in a prepared statement. "That’s because their dynamics do not usually produce the magnetic fields that generate radio emissions detectable from Earth."

Scientists theorize that main-sequence stars undergoing hydrogen-helium fusion generate strong magnetic fields and radio emissions via internal dynamos, driven by the convection of superheated plasma in their interiors and the shearing effect of the stars' different layers rotating at different speeds. But brown dwarfs like T8 Dwarf WISE, sometimes considered "failed" stars, never accumulated enough mass and heat during their formation to sustain hydrogen-helium fusion reactions. They occupy an awkward middle zone between large gas giants like Jupiter and dim, low-mass red dwarf stars, and their own internal dynamos lack the same mechanisms of their larger cousins.

Scientists estimate T8 Dwarf WISE itself has between four and 44 Jupiter masses, while having a smaller radius.

“These stars are a kind of missing link between the smallest stars that burn hydrogen in nuclear reactions and the largest gas giant planets, like Jupiter," Rose said in a prepared statement.

Between 5 and 10% of brown dwarfs, including T8 Dwarf WISE, are estimated to generate magnetic fields capable of emitting radio waves regardless, and scientists are still investigating how.

"[Ultracool brown dwarfs] are fully convective and do not possess an intermediate tachocline shearing region like more massive stars. Tachocline shearing is thought to be a key component in the... dynamo process that powers the magnetic fields of partially convective, higher-mass stars," the abstract of Rose and his team's findings, released Thursday in The Astrophysical Journal, explains. "Nonetheless, radio observations have resulted in strong evidence for... magnetic fields in [brown] dwarfs, despite the lack of a tachocline region, requiring the operation of an alternative dynamo mechanism for [ultracool brown dwarfs]."

The article goes to theorize that the radio emissions from T8 Dwarf WISE and other ultracool brown dwarfs are linked to their rapid rotation. Their magnetic fields rotate at a different speed to their own ionized atmospheres, creating electrical currents. These currents then channel electrons to the stars' magnetic poles, producing radio wave bursts modulated by rotation.

"Rapid rotation plays a critical role in the corotational breakdown between [ultracool brown dwarf] magnetic fields and ionospheric plasma, which produces the electrical currents responsible for generating auroral emission," the study authors wrote.

In the case of T8 Dwarf WISE, the scientists detected radio bursts once about every two hours. This, the scientists concluded, must correspond to the cold star's rate of rotation.

Further study of this and other ultracool dwarfs could deepen our understanding of stellar evolution, Rose said, including how stars develop their internal electromagnetic dynamos.

Ultracool dwarfs are also candidates for hosting Earth-like planets. Their low mass and temperature pull the habitable zone of the surrounding solar system very close, and their small protoplanetary disks allows rocky planets to form and orbit them very closely within that habitable zone. Seven planets orbit the ultracool dwarf star of the TRAPPIST-1 system, located some 40 light-years from Earth. All orbit closer to the star than Mercury orbits our sun, and at least three are believed to be within the system's habitable zone.

The potential habitability of star systems like TRAPPIST-1 and T8 Dwarf WISE was another reason to continue studying these bizarre cold stars, said professor Tara Murphy, the article's co-author and head of the University of Sydney's School of Physics.

“As we open this window on the radio sky, we will improve our understanding of the stars around us, and the potential habitability of exoplanet systems they host,” Murphy said in a prepared statement.