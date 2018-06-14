Stan Lee Files Restraining Order Against Business Manager

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee filed a restraining order against a man who up until earlier this week was acting as his business manager, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The court filing also revealed that Lee’s former business manager, Keya Morgan, is being investigated for elder abuse by the Los Angeles Police Department. Morgan met Lee, 95, the creator of Spider-Man, X-Men and many other comic heroes through Lee’s daughter, J.C.

Lee’s former attorney, Tom Lallas, filed the restraining order on his behalf. The filing included a copy of an arrest warrant for Morgan, who was arrested on the suspicion of filing a false report to police. On May 30, Morgan called 911 stating that burglars had broken into his home, according to court records.

Morgan was arrested on Monday and released on a $20,000 bail.

County officials and police were conducting a welfare check on Lee and investigating claims of elder abuse. Morgan was accused in court records of taking advantage of Lee’s age, impaired vision and poor memory and moving Lee from his longtime home.

Lallas said Morgan prevented family and other business partners from seeing the 95-year-old Lee and in the restraining order he stated he was afraid that Lee could be physically harmed. Morgan is ordered to stay 100 feet away from Lee under the temporary restraining order.

A July 6 court date is scheduled to determine a permanent restraining order.

In April, Lee filed a lawsuit against his former caretaker and publicist, Jerardo Olivarez. Lee accused him of stealing millions after the death of his wife of 70 years, Joan Lee.

In that lawsuit, Lee said at least $4.6 million was taken from his bank account and also several vials of his blood were taken by a nurse, which were then sold as part of collectible blood comics books, created by the Hands of Respect company. They were also named as defendants in that suit.

Lee sued Olivarez for fraud, financial abuse of an elder and misappropriation of his name and likeness.

