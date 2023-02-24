Friday, February 24, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023 | Back issues
Sports betting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A federal class action lawsuit in New York claims gambling company Caesars Sportsbook lured in new bettors with a “risk-free” bet that was actually “anything but.” According to the suit, the bets require a $1000 deposit, and if the bet loses, the customer’s money is returned in credits that expire in 14 days rather than in cash.

/ February 23, 2023

