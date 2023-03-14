Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sponsorship commissions in dispute in PGA Tour suit

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California dismissed certain fraud claims, but not claims for misrepresentations, breach of contract and false promises, brought against the PGA Tour by a sports management company that says the golf organization undercut the company’s business when it disallowed it from charging a commission on sponsorship fees for introducing sponsors to golf tournaments.

