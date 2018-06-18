Split on Securities Misstatements Faces High Court Reckoning
WASHINGTON (CN) – The Supreme Court took up a case Monday where an investment broker was held liable for misstatements that his boss ordered him to make to potential investors.
In 2009, while working at a registered broker-dealer called Charles Vista, Francis Lorenzo was following orders from the firm’s owner when he reached out to potential investors about a Charles Vista client that claimed to have produced a device able to convert solid waste to gas.
Though Lorenzo assured investors that the client had over $10 million in confirmed assets, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Lorenzo knew in fact that the client’s intangible assets had been devalued.
The SEC ordered Lorenzo to pay a $15,000 penalty, and the D.C. Circuit affirmed last year.
Lorenzo noted in a petition for certiorari, however, that the circuits are divided as to whether a misstatement claim can be repackaged and pursued as a fraudulent-scheme claim.
“The Second, Eighth and Ninth Circuits have held that a misstatement alone cannot be the basis of a fraudulent scheme claim, while the D.C. Circuit and the Eleventh Circuit have held that a misstatement standing alone can be the basis of a fraudulent scheme claim,” the petition notes.
Per its custom, the Supreme Court did not issue any statement Monday in taking up Lorenzo’s case.
Lorenzo is represented by Meyers & Heim attorney Robert Heim.