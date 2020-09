SUMTER, N.C. — The rapper Quando Rondo faces a battery claim from the 16-year-old girl he spat on at the 2K18 Holiday Jam concert. An admission from the rapper whose real name is Tyquan Terrel Bowman is quoted in the complaint. “Idgaf That Bitch Spit On Me First And I Don’t Give AF About None of Y’all I’m Rich Y’all Broke,” Bowman posted to his 200,000-plus Instagram followers.