Special Session on Gun Reform Kicks Off in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) – Virginia lawmakers returned to the state capitol Tuesday for a special legislative session called by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to address gun laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

After the May 31 shooting that claimed 12 lives, legislators on both sides of the aisle have ideas and tough political choices are sure to be made with all of the state’s 140 legislative seats up for grabs this November.

“We have a gun violence emergency in this commonwealth and in this country,” Governor Northam wrote in an op-ed published Sunday in The Virginian-Pilot. “Our hearts break and we grow numb as these headlines become all too familiar.”

With the summer session underway, what legislators have proposed crosses the spectrum and is sure to spark controversy.

Democratic Delegate Mark Levine represents one of the state’s liberal districts, which includes parts of Alexandria and Arlington County, and has offered up a comprehensive bill that would ban assault weapons and silencers as well as bump-stocks, the rapid-fire gun attachment that was used in the 2017 slaughter of 58 Las Vegas concertgoers.

“It bans the kinds of weapons that have been used to kill a lot of people really quick, without banning the guns used by ordinary hunters across Virginia,” Levine said in a phone interview.

His bill and others submitted by Democrats all address the governor’s core requests for the special session.

Delegate Jeion Ward, a Democrat from the coastal area of Hampton Roads, pitched a return to the state’s one-gun-a-month law, which limits handgun purchases to one per person every 30 days. It was repealed in 2012.

This is an area where Ward and Northam might get some support from traditional Second Amendment advocates, including Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation.

While Schrad hasn’t yet seen Ward’s bill, she was around when the limit was initially passed in 1993.

“It was beneficial during its time,” she said in a phone interview. “If they can build a case that wouldn’t violate someone’s Second Amendment rights, we’d be interested in seeing it.”

Other legislative priorities for Governor Northam include expanding background checks, creating more liberal extreme risk protective order laws, and expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings. But he’s sure to face resistance on these and other measures from Republicans in the Legislature.

While police groups like Schrad’s might support empowering local governments to regulate firearms, gun rights groups are ready to push back.

Catherine Mortensen is a National Rifle Association spokesperson who addressed the media at a silencer demonstration held Monday at a Richmond-area firing range.

The NRA is unwavering in its opposition to all of Northam’s goals, which Mortensen referred to as “gun control schemes.”

She said extreme risk protective orders, which aim to remove guns from those who are believed to pose an imminent threat of violence, violates due process rights.

Expanding punishments for those who allow guns to fall into the hands of children makes it “harder for law abiding citizens to defend themselves,” and giving municipalities the right to govern their own gun laws would create “a confusing patchwork of laws,” Mortensen said.

“Our focus is looking at solutions that would actually make a difference instead of going after Virginia’s law-abiding gun owners,” she said, pointing instead to taking steps to address mental health problems across the state.

While over a dozen bills have been filed by Democrats to address the governor’s goals, Republicans have submitted far less as of Tuesday morning, and those bills from the right aim to increase penalties for gun law violations, not address mental health.

This is a sticking point for Northam, who has promised to veto any minimum-sentencing laws, citing their disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Reactionary efforts also bother Andrew Goddard, legislative director for the Virginia Center for Public Safety. His almost 30-year-old, nonpartisan group aims to support what it believes are reasonable gun laws that offer a mix between protecting gun rights while also addressing holes in the system.

Goddard has a personal stake in the fight, as his son Colin was among those shot during the state’s first modern mass shooting – the 2007 Virginia Tech incident that saw 32 people killed and 17 others injured.

Colin was shot four times but survived, though he has bullet remnants still lodged in his body that have caused lead poisoning problems 12 years later.

“They’d have to make hamburger out of him to get the pieces out,” Goddard said in a phone interview.

He said he’s frustrated by the reality that gun laws will face in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

“This is not a subject that discriminates between conservatives and liberals, it’s something we all have to face,” he said.

The rules of the special session are dictated by the majority party – when legislators meet, what bills get heard, and whether they get out of committee are all up to Republicans wary of gun reform.

But their grip on the Legislature is slipping. After the U.S. Supreme Court kept in place court-drawn maps that favor Democrats, endangered Republicans might be more open to compromise or face the possibility of defeat in a blue wave in November’s statewide elections.

Virginia voters have been showing more support for stricter gun laws since first polled by the Norfolk-area Wason Center for Public Policy in 2016. Researchers recently found “a slight majority of Virginia voters said it is more important to control who owns guns than to protect gun ownership rights.”

No matter the legislative outcome in the coming weeks, it’s sure to be political fodder for both sides when voters head to the ballot box later this year.