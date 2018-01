SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco mayoral candidate Angela Alioto has sued rival Mark Leno’s campaign in state court, claiming Leno should not be allowed to use funds he’s raised for a 2019 mayoral run in a 2018 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Mayor Ed Lee in December.

Alioto’s sued also names as defendants San Francisco Ethics Commission executive director LeeAnn Pelham and city controller Ben Rosenfield.

Like this: Like Loading...