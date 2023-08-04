Friday, August 4, 2023
Special ed win

GULFPORT, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi ordered a school district to pay $56,400 in attorney fees to the mother of an autistic boy who successfully sued over the poor quality of her son’s education.

/ August 4, 2023

Read the ruling here.

