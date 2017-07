LOS ANGELES – A concert promoter violates the trademark of British electro band Spandau Ballet by using the group’s name to promote his “Lost 80s Live” concert series, according to a federal lawsuit.

Plaintiffs Reformation Publishing Co. and Marbelow Intellectual Properties, which own the rights to the Spandau Ballet mark, sued Rob Juarez aka Bobby Gene Juarez, who does business as the Boss Booking Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...