SpaceX satellites

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Circuit upheld the FCC’s approval of SpaceX’s request to fly its satellites at a lower altitude, overruling objections brought by DISH Network, an environmental group and others.

/ August 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

