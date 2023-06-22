Space travel weakens the immune system, new study suggests

Evidence indicates humans are more susceptible to infection while in space but regain immune function once back on Earth.

(CN) — A study released Wednesday evening in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology suggests that space travel weakens astronauts' immune responses, making them more susceptible to disease and viral infection.

"Evidence is mounting that astronauts are more susceptible to infections while in space," a press release attached to the study states. "For example, astronauts on board the International Space Station commonly suffer from skin rashes, as well as respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. Astronauts are also known to shed more live virus particles, for example Epstein-Barr virus, [the] varicella-zoster [virus] responsible for shingles, [the] herpes-simplex-1 [virus] responsible for sores, and cytomegalovirus."

The team of Canadian researchers behind the study concluded that changes in the expression of white blood cell genes are likely to blame for the decreased immune efficacy. The scientists found that over 15,000 white blood cell genes were altered over the course of half a year of space travel, including two gene clusters related to immune function and cell health.

Per the study's results, gene expression in the astronauts' white blood cells, or leukocytes, began to shift after just a few days in space, possibly contributing to International Space Station residents' increased susceptibility to illness. The study also found that the genes returned to their pre-flight expression inside several weeks, on average, of the astronauts' return to Earth.

To reach their conclusions, the scientists examined the leukocytes of 14 astronauts between 2015 and 2019 as they traveled to the ISS, lived there for between 4.5 and 6.5 months, and returned to Earth. Each ISS astronaut provided the researchers with 10 blood samples over the course of their journey: once before leaving Earth, four times in space, and five times after they were back on solid ground.

“Here we show that the expression of many genes related to immune functions rapidly decreases when astronauts reach space, while the opposite happens when they return to Earth after six months aboard the ISS,” said Dr. Odette Laneuville, lead author of the study and director of the Biomedical Sciences program at the University of Ottawa, in a prepared statement.

It's still not clear how long it takes returning astronauts to recover their full pre-space flight immune strength, but Laneuville theorized in a phone interview that the underlying changes to gene expression are likely the body attempting to adapt to environments with different gravities.

In normal Earth gravity, Laneuville explained, blood and other fluids are naturally pulled down into the legs and lower body. In the reduced gravity of low Earth orbit, blood floats up higher in the body - initially causing what she called "poofy face" in astronauts as the blood vessels in their heads swell with fluid. To compensate, the body can reduce its levels of blood plasma - the liquid in which blood cells and other materials are suspended - by between 10% and 15%.

"It's what I call space homeostasis," Laneuville said, without which "we'd keep seeing that poofy face."

This adaptation to a lower-gravity environment - what Laneuville called "fluid shift" - could also trigger the changes in leukocyte gene expression. Why fluid shift causes changes to gene expression still isn't clear, but Laneuville stressed that it was the body's attempt to adapt to adapt to an alien environment.

"We're adapted to a one-G environment," she said. "I'm not sure what would happen if there was no fluid shift."

The possibility that immune systems deteriorate in low gravity is just one of many health hazards associated with space travel. Besides causing fluid shift, microgravity can also weaken the cardiovascular, muscular and skeletal systems. Astronauts can also face increased levels of radiation, especially if they travel beyond the Earth's protective magnetic field. As global space agencies prepare for deep space missions - including NASA's plan to establish a long-term base on the moon's south pole as part of its Artemis series of missions - these are factors which the study's authors said must be taken into consideration.

“A weaker immunity increases the risk of infectious diseases, limiting astronauts’ ability to perform their demanding missions in space. If an infection or an immune-related condition was to evolve to a severe state requiring medical care, astronauts while in space would have limited access to care, medication, or evacuation” said Dr. Guy Trudel, another of the study's authors, and a rehabilitation physician at The Ottawa Hospital, in a prepared statement.

Laneuville said The Canadian Space Agency, which funded the new study, has only just begun to investigate practical ways to counteract immune deficiency in space. She is also hopeful that further research into astronauts' immune health will eventually benefit those still on Earth.

Laneuville explained that her research into leukocyte gene expression didn't begin with astronauts, but with medical patients bedridden by chronic illnesses. By using healthy, able-bodied astronauts as a reference, she hopes to learn more about improving those patients' responses to immune treatment and rehabilitation.

"My hope is to take what we learn about deconditioning in astronauts and apply it to people here on Earth," she said.