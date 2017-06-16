South Florida Man Indicted for Threatening Islamic Center

(CN) – A South Florida man has been indicted on hate crime charges after a grand jury concluded he’d called a Miami Islamic Center and threatened to shoot its congregants.

The Justice Department says Gerald Wallace, 35, called the Islamic Center of Greater Miami on Feb. 19, 2017, and left a threatening voicemail message.

“The defendant is alleged to have left a profanity laden message against Islam, the prophet Mohammed, and the Koran, during which he threatened to go to the mosque, and stated ‘I’m gonna shoot all y’all’,” the DOJ says in a news release.

Wallace is charged with “obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs” and for leaving a threatening voicemail to the mosque members.

Wallace faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in a prison if he’s found guilty.

