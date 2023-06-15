Thursday, June 15, 2023
Sore winner

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal court in Louisiana denied the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s “bizarre” request for reconsideration of a ruling in his favor after medical neglect claims filed against him were dismissed in a matter concerning the death of a pretrial detainee in the parish prison. Revisiting the dismissal order to address the claim that he alone, as “keeper” of the keys, should respond to the suit would be “an exercise of impermissible speculation.”

Read the ruling here.

