Son of NJ Federal Judge Shot & Killed at Home; Father Injured

Crime scene tape surrounds the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Monday in North Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(CN) — A gunman dressed as a FedEx worker opened fire into the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Sunday night, critically injuring her husband and killing the couple’s son.

CBS and CNN are reporting Monday afternoon that the gunman has been found dead, discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a vehicle in Liberty, New York.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details of the shooting. According to the Associated Press, Daniel Anderl, 20, answered the door to the presumed delivery worker, meeting a hail of bullets from a semiautomatic firearm.

The young man’s father, Mark Anderl, a defense attorney, was struck standing behind him, according to that version. He is in critical but stable condition. Judge Salas was in the basement of the New Brunswick home at the time and not injured in the shooting.

According to CBS, however, it was Mark Anderl who answered the door and was shot first. This version says Daniel rushed to aid his father and was killed.

It is unclear if the suspect is an employee of FedEx or was just in disguise. The Newark FBI had described the suspect as a white male who was wearing a face covering and a FedEx uniform and fled in an ordinary car.

Four days prior to the shooting, Salas was assigned to the ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies. The investors also claim they failed to vet “high-risk” customers, including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Other high-profile cases over which Salas has presided include a financial-fraud suit between reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, who appear on “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” to which she sentenced them for tax evasion. Salas did, however, stagger their sentence so one of them was able to take care of their children.

Salas also sentenced the leader of the South Side Cartel Farad Roland, one of Newark’s most violent street gangs, to 45 years on racketeering charges in 2018.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed his condolences to Salas.

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” Murphy said in a statement. “This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez has also extended his sympathy.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to NJ’s federal bench,” Menendez shared in a Tweet. “My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

Salas, the first Latina woman to serve on a federal bench in New Jersey, was appointed to the bench in 2011 by President Barack Obama.

Daniel, an only child, was entering his junior year at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He made the Dean’s List this spring.