HOUSTON — Kevin Cloyd, a civilian assistant fire chief at a U.S. military base in Iraq, sued KBR for $10 million, claiming he suffered brain injuries in Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack after KBR “ignore(d) the unambiguous threats of retaliation” and “failed to evacuate its workers after the United States assassinated Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Harris County Court.

